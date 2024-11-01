Felix Olojede on a mission to elevate Nigerian Cinema

Share

For nearly two decades, Felix Olojede has been a driving force in the creative sector, excelling as a filmmaker with an impressive portfolio spanning music videos, television commercials, feature films, and television content. With experience as an assistant director and producer on over 50 music videos, numerous TV commercials and movies, as well as many other TV productions, Felix Olojede has worked on award-winning projects that reach beyond the borders of Nigeria, collaborating with creatives across Africa and internationally.

Felix Olojede’s unwavering passion for storytelling fuels a vision for the Nigerian film industry’s future. Recently, he had the privilege of representing the crew of the acclaimed movie *Orange Bowl* at the Pan African Film Festival in Cannes, France. This milestone moment offered the opportunity to witness the premiere of *Orange Bowl* alongside the Director and DOP, a powerful experience that underscored the film’s impact and potential.

As a filmmaker, Felix Olojede is proud of his accomplishments, but remains committed to pushing the boundaries of Nigerian cinema. “My best is yet to come,” Felix Olojede promises, with a focus on elevating Nigerian cinema to a global platform, fostering innovative storytelling, and nurturing the next generation of African filmmakers.

Share

Please follow and like us: