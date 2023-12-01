Felix Nwigwe Mgbada: Footprints Of A Man Of Imperishable Legacies

Chief Felix Nwigwe Mgbada was born on 25th November 1950 to the Mgbada Nwite dynasty of Okposhi, Unwuogharu community in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi State. When formal education opportunity was a rarity, the young Felix Nwigwe Mgbada was privileged to be among the few who had the opportunity.

His educational career began from St. Endas Primary School, Okposhi, Unwuogharu, Ezza North LGA from 1956 and ended in 1963. He enrolled into Izzi County Secondary School (now Izzi High School) Abakaliki in 1965 for his secondary education and passed out with good grades in 1971. In 1973, he secured admission into the first indigenous university in Nigeria, University of Nigeria Nsukka, and graduated in 1977.

To prepare him fully for the many leadership roles he would play in the society, Felix Nwigwe Mgbada returned to UNN for a degree programme in law which lasted between 1984 and 1989. This man of insatiable appetite for knowledge capped these academic exploits up with studies in the Nigerian Law School in the 1989/1990 academic session. Thereafter, Felix Nwigwe Mgbada was called to the Nigerian bar in 1990.

A core educationist whose appetite for seeking and imparting knowledge is legendary, Mgbada served as principal of many secondary schools in the old Anambra and old Enugu states even while studying for his law programme. Expectedly, Felix Nwigwe Mgbada’s call to the Nigeria bar set him on a trajectory of political exploits involving election and appointments into public offices spanning both the legislative and executive arms of government as well as the three tiers of government.

Felix Nwigwe Mgbada was a member of the short- lived National Assembly between 1993 and 1994. He served as Chairman of the old Ezza LGA which comprised the present Ezza North and Ezza South LGA in Ebonyi State between 1994 and 1997. He was Chairman of the NBA, Abakaliki branch; Chairman of Centre for Black African Arts and Culture; Legal Adviser, Standard Trust Bank Ltd; and member of the Governing Board of Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT; member Governing Board of Project Development Agency (PRODA), among others.

Owelle Felix Nwigwe Mgbada distinguished himself during his time as Chairman of old Ezza Local Government Area by invoking his social contacts to achieve financial autonomy for the local government system in Nigeria under the military regime of General Sani Abacha! Since then, Nigerians have continued to crave for financial autonomy for the local government system in Nigeria to no avail.

A firebrand patriot, statesman and founding father of Ebonyi State, Owelle Felix Nwigwe Mgbada’s support for the Movement for the Creation of Ebonyi State was unwavering. Among his peers who served in the finance committee of the movement, he was the second highest donor to the Ebonyi State creation project. On 9th January 1996, detribalised Owelle Felix Nwigwe Mgbada, a man of history, intelligently resolved the disagreement over the choice of capital for the then envisaged Ebonyi State in favour of Abakaliki town which had the take-off infrastructure.

His legal practice which saw him handling memorable briefs across the length and breadth of Ebonyi State was laced with human face. He often handled briefs pro bono and also applied Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), where such would do sufficient justice notwithstanding that he would lose the opportunity of earning legal fees. Owelle Felix Nwigwe Mgbada, a man of infectious humour, played politics without bitterness.

He was a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and has remained in the party where he rose to the membership of the Board of Trustees until his demise. This social- ite belonged to Abakaliki Recreation Club; Abakaliki Golf Club; the Red Cross Society, Abakaliki; Ebonyi Founding Fathers Forum; Ebonyi Elders Council till his passing on. For his contributions to the lifting of humanity and development of his society, Owelle Felix Nwigwe Mgba- da was decorated as Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

A galaxy of other well-earned honours and chieftaincy titles like Owelle of Ezza Nation, Ocho Udo of Amezekwe Community, Eze Udo of Amana Community, Énya Anwu of Oriuzor Community, Eze Ugo of Inyere Community and many more equally stand in the name of this evergreen icon in recognition of his labours of love for mankind and the society in general. As Owelle Felix Nwigwe Mgbada, a man of imperishable legacies, returns to dust and his maker today, we crave that merciful God will grant his good soul a peaceful repose and speak peace to numerous constituencies of humanity who are affected by the tragedy of his transition.

Surely, the Mgbada Nwite family, the Unwu Mgbada clan of Okposhi Unwuogharu, the entire Ebonyi State, nay Nigeria, will sorely miss the filial role of this versatile patriot, Ebonyi founding father and Member of the prestigious Order of the Niger. Owelle Felix Nwigwe Mgbada was married to Prof. Justina Mgbada and is survived by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers and a host of other relatives. As the remains of Owelle Felix Nwigwe Mgbada (MON) shall be buried in his country home of Unwuogha- ru Ezza North tomorrow, we pray for the peaceful repose of this man of imperishable legacies!