Felix Closes To Milan Move

Joao Felix looks set to leave Chelsea to join AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Chelsea and Milan have already reached an agreement over a deal that would see the Portuguese attacker join the Rossoneri for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

While the final details of the deal are still to be decided, a move seems imminent as the 25-year-old has been pushing for Chelsea to let him leave for the Serie A giants.

