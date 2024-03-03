Felix Agba Stakes Claim for Best Foreign Player In Lebanon

Nigerian striker Samuel Felix Agba, has been causing ripples in Lebanon, emerging as one of the standout players in the league and vying for the prestigious title of Best Foreign Player of the Year in the Lebanese second division. Having previously showcased his talent with clubs like Rangers of Enugu and Coton Sport Garoua, Agba embarked on a remarkable journey in his debut season in the Lebanese second division after signing for Al Mabarrah in August 2023.

The 30-year-old Kaduna-born striker wasted no time in making his mark, swiftly adapting to the rigors of Lebanese football and making significant contributions to his team. Throughout the season, Agba featured in 18 out of 20 games for Al Mabarrah, netting an impressive 11 goals and providing five crucial assists, solidifying his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in Lebanon.

His stellar performances didn’t go unnoticed, earning him two Man of the Match awards and helping Al Mabarrah secure a commendable third-place finish in the league standings. Agba’s form has also attracted interest from several top-tier clubs, eager to secure his services even before the culmination of the championship play-offs. Reflecting on his achievements, Agba expressed his satisfaction with his performance and adaptation to a new environment.

“It is always a good feeling to come to a new club, settle in, and score goals to help your team,” Agba stated. “Settling in can be challenging due to language and cultural differences, but with dedication and hard work, along with the support of my teammates, I was able to integrate quickly.” Looking ahead, the determined striker remains focused on furthering his success and repaying the faith of his coaches.