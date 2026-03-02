…Felicitates Adeboye At 84

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

He described Pastor Adeboye, who will clock 84 today, as a respected global preacher whose unblemished record of service in God’s kingdom over several decades has made him a role model to many religious leaders and Christians.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, also described the renowned clergyman as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service.

The governor said Pastor Adeboye, who served as the second National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, has raised millions of committed followers of Jesus Christ within the Redeemed Christian Church of God and outside the church. He said: “Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye is a true ambassador of God.