Yeni Kuti, daughter of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has shared her thoughts on the ongoing public disagreement between her brother, Seun Kuti, and award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

Yeni, one of the co-host of TVC’s Your View, expressed her disappointment over the late Fela being dragged into the controversy on the show on Thursday, January 22.

While acknowledging the tension between both artistes, she maintained that her father’s name should not have been part of the exchange.

Yeni also reflected on her long-standing relationship with Wizkid, recalling his early years at the New Afrika Shrine, where he once performed as a backup singer.

She noted that despite the current dispute, she still holds the singer in high regard and has fond memories of watching his career begin.

According to her, the situation could have been handled better if it had been addressed earlier before escalating online.

She added that the timing of the feud was particularly troubling, coming just as plans were underway to celebrate Fela’s global recognition at the Grammy Awards.

Yeni stressed that the controversy does not harm Fela or his family but instead reflects poorly on Nigeria as a whole.

She questioned why her late father was being mentioned in a personal disagreement between two living artistes.

Speaking further, she highlighted the enduring relevance of Fela’s legacy, pointing out that decades after his passing, his name continues to be referenced in music and cultural conversations.

To her, this lasting influence is proof of his greatness and impact on generations of musicians.

New Telegraph recalls that the feud between Seun Kuti and Wizkid began through a series of exchanges on social media and has since sparked widespread public debate, drawing reactions from fans and industry figures alike.