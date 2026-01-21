Fela’s Legacy Transcends Music – Sani

The legacy of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has ignited renewed debate and set social media abuzz, as former Senator, Shehu Sani weighs in on discussions between Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and Seun Kuti over Fela’s music and enduring impact.

According to Sani, Fela’s greatness extends far beyond music and entertainment.

“He was a symbol of resistance against oppression and injustice. He survived imprisonment, torture, and even threats to his life in the pursuit and defense of his principles,” he said.

Sani emphasized that Fela’s activism and bold stance against political oppression planted the seeds of freedom and awareness enjoyed by generations after him.

He added that Fela is “incomparable with any artist, living or dead,” highlighting the unique role the Afrobeat legend played in both music and social activism.

The debate between Wizkid and Seun Kuti revolves around Fela’s influence on modern Nigerian music, with discussions focusing on how contemporary artists honor his principles and the original messages in his songs.

Seun Kuti, Fela’s son, has often stressed the importance of preserving the activist spirit in Afrobeat, while Wizkid’s fans highlight the global reach and evolution of Nigerian music.

Sani stressed that the ongoing debate should serve as a reminder of Fela’s transformative role in society, urging contemporary musicians to appreciate not only his music but also his commitment to justice and freedom.