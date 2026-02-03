The first son of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Femi Kuti, has once again reechoed his father’s impact on music and cultural activism.

Speaking in a recent interview on Arise News, Femi Kuti noted that Fela’s influence transcends all forms of comparison and metrics, saying, “For me, Fela is the greatest.”

He expressed confidence that Nigerian artists like Burna Boy and Davido wouldn’t claim to be greater than Fela, highlighting his father’s lasting impact.

He added that if such conversations were brought to him privately, he would address them with understanding rather than confrontation.

“These artists: Burna Boy, Davido, I don’t think they will say anything against Fela,” he said. He also addressed Wizkid’s past comments, choosing not to judge the artist’s intentions.

“Wizkid is like a son to me and should’ve cautioned his fanbase. I don’t go out of my lane to interfere with anybody’s life. I don’t tell people what to do because I don’t know their reaction.

“When Wizkid decided to respond and said he’s greater than Fela, my question is: does he truly feel that way, or was it said out of the situation? I can’t prejudge him,” he added.

“If he comes to me, I’ll talk to him like a father. If my brother, Seun, comes to me, I’ll talk to him like a brother. The family doesn’t need all this”, he said.

“He emphasised Fela’s work as a blueprint for cultural activism, shaping African music’s definition of success.

The 68th Grammy Awards also honoured legendary Nigerian musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti with a Lifetime Achievement Award, shining a light on the continent’s cultural impact.