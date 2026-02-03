Nigerian media personality and daughter of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Yeni Kuti, has broken her silence against the culture of comparing contemporary artistes with her late father, saying such debates miss the point of legacy.

Speaking in an interview on Arise News, Yeni said Fela’s continued relevance nearly 29 years after his death already speaks for itself, noting that constant comparisons do little but diminish the meaning of greatness.

This is as he urged artists and commentators to focus on their contemporaries rather than drawing parallels with cultural icons who have already cemented their place in history.

She said, “If you’re still talking about him 29 years after his death and you are comparing, you are comparing yourself with someone who has been gone 29 years.

“Compare yourself with your peers and leave him. Leave our legends alone,” Yeni added. She stressed that Nigeria has its own legends and called for respect for those who laid the foundation of the country’s music and cultural identity.

Her assertion is a response to the online brawl between Wizkid and her brother Seun Kuti, where Wizkid said he was bigger than Seun’s dad after Seun Kuti had also said a lot of demeaning things to Wizkid.