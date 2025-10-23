Felabration2025: Rite Foods, Partner Clean Over 15km Shoreline Of Plastic Bottles

Rite Foods Limited, a leading food and beverage company in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship anchored on collaboration.

Speaking as a panelist at The Fela Debates 17 as part of activities marking the 2025 Felabration festival, themed “Water (No) Get Enemy: Sustaining Life, Art and Commerce Through the Blue Economy,” Mr. Ekuma Eze, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, emphasized that the solution to environmental challenges can only be surmounted through stakeholder collaboration involving government, private sector, Civil Society Organisations and communities.

Held this Monday at the NECA Auditorium, Ikeja, the annual debate brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and changemakers in a robust discourse moderated by Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Chairman of Silverbird Group. Other speakers included Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, and Mr. Akin Disu, Convener of Rite on the Beach, Rite Foods’ transformative environmental cleanup and recycling initiative.

Reflecting on Fela’s iconic song “Water No Get Enemy,” Ekuma explored its metaphorical depth, noting that just as water sustains life, so does unity sustain the society. “The relationship between water and humanity teaches us that our individual well-being is inseparable from the well-being of our environment.

Like water, which nourishes without discrimination, we must act collectively to protect our shared resources,” he stated. He further drew from Igbo philosophy, “ndu mmiri, ndu azu,” meaning the life of water, the life of fish, to illustrate the importance of harmony, balance and interdependence in all aspects of life.

Speaking on Rite Foods’ intervention in preserving the marine ecosystem, Ekuma highlighted that its Rite on the Beach initiative in partnership with Pop Beach which is now in its fifth year, has cleaned over 15 kilometers of shoreline across Tarkwa Bay, Ilado, Ilashe, Ibeshe, and Ikaare of plastic bottles.

“Through this initiative, we are demonstrating that businesses must not only sell products but also preserve the environment that sustains us all,” he said. The project not only clears marine waste but uses the proceeds from recycled plastics to supports school children.

So far, over 296 school pupils have been provided scholarships, and 250 undergraduates have been trained in sustainability practices through the Residency programme. Ekuma called for multi-sectoral collaboration to advance Nigeria’s blue economy potential, estimated at over $1.5 trillion, while safeguarding marine biodiversity and promoting sustainable tourism.

He urged government, businesses, and citizens alike to take responsibility for proper waste management, climate action, and water protection. “Water is not our enemy; our actions are. With unity of purpose, we can restore balance and ensure that water continues to serve as the eternal friend Fela sang about, cleansing, healing, and sustaining generations to come,” he added.

The Fela Debates series, a cornerstone of the globally acclaimed Felabration Festival, celebrates the enduring legacy of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the Afrobeat icon whose music and activism championed freedom, justice, and social consciousness.