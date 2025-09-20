Felabration: Festival Where Truth Still Dances

Each October, Lagos awak- ens to a rhythm that re- fuses silence. Felabration is not just a festival—it is a liv- ing heartbeat, a reminder that music can still confront power, ignite hope, and stir memory.

Conceived in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, daughter of the Afrobeat icon, Fela Aniku- lapo-Kuti, it has grown into a week-long celebration that gathers artists, thinkers, and fans from across the world. At the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja—the successor to Fela’s original performance space, the atmosphere is electric.

Drums throb like conscience. Saxo- phones slice through the air like truth. The festival blends music with meaning: pulsating concerts, art exhibitions, school debates, dance competitions, and symposiums. Each year’s theme is lifted directly from Fela’s music..’Question Jam Answer’, ‘Look and Laugh’… urging participants to not only dance but also reflect

Fela: Prophet of the people

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was never just an entertainer. He was a griot, a rebel, a mir- ror held up to authority. Through fearless songs like ‘Authority Stealing’ and ‘Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense’, he exposed cor- ruption, colonial arrogance, and social hypocrisy. His stage was a pulpit, his saxo- phone a weapon, his lyrics a sermon.

Critics dismissed him: “He smokes igbo… he married many wives.” But prophets are rarely com- fortable figures. Behind the spectacle stood a man who diagnosed Nigeria’s wounds long before they festered into today’s crises. Decades later, his warnings ring louder than ever

Rhythm, resistance and renewal

Felabration is not mere entertainment; it is resis- tance reborn. The “Fela De- bates” spark intellectual fire, where activists, scholars, and artists wrestle with the same questions that shaped his music. Afrobics dance competitions, parades, and exhibitions remind us that culture is both joy and pro- test.

Over the years, the Shrine has welcomed inter- national stars such as Hugh Masekela, Third World, Seun and Femi Kuti, along- side an “African Express” of global performers. Their presence underlines what Felabration has become: a Nigerian gift to the world, a cultural export rooted in rhythm yet reaching far be- yond borders.

Why we must continue to celebrate

Fela transformed pain into trumpet calls and de- fiance into dance. His mes- sages remain piercingly relevant: “My people dey fear too much…” ..a call against cowardice. “Authority stealing pass armed robbery…” ..a mirror of corruption. “Teacher, don’t teach me nonsense…” ..a cry for nar- rative freedom. Through ‘Felabration’, these words are not frozen in history; they breathe. Young Nigerians who nev- er saw Fela alive still chant his lyrics, proving that art, when honest, transcends time.

Where music meets prophecy

Fela lives on..not in statues or smoky myths.. but in the annual heart- beat of ‘Felabration’. In every riff at the New Afrika Shrine, in every chant of resistance, in every debate that chal- lenges the nation’s con- science, his spirit rises again. Felabration is more than a festival. It is Fela’s eternal encore. It is Nigeria’s rhythm of remembrance… where music becomes prophecy, and where truth still dares to dance. Ararararaaah… Ororororoooh…