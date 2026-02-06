Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has joined the ongoing debate comparing Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with modern-day superstar Wizkid.

Expressing his disapproval, 2Face, who spoke on the Mic On Podcast, described the comparison as “Ridiculous,” stressing that it is both disrespectful to Fela’s legacy and unfair to Wizkid’s career.

According to 2Face, placing both artists side by side ignores their different eras, impacts, and unique contributions to Nigerian music.

The 50-year-old “African Queen” crooner explained that while Fela remains an irreplaceable legend, Wizkid has also carved his own powerful path in the industry.

“It’s disrespectful to Fela, and at the same time unfair to Wizkid,” he said, making it clear that both deserve to be celebrated on their own terms.

New Telegraph recalls that the comparison between Fela and Wizkid started with an online argument between Fela’s son, Seun Kuti and Wizkid’s fans.

What started as an exchange of banter morphed into direct jabs and verbal assualts which made Wizkid declare that he is bigger than Seun Kuti’s dad.

Following Wizkid’s declaration, a wide array of musicians, members of the Kuti family and artistes have given their view on the comparison and online war of words between Seun Kuti and Wizkid.