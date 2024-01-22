Fela, Legend To Present Day Afrobeats Artists – Sarz

Nigerian record producer, Osabuohien Osaretin, popularly known as Sarz, has disclosed that the present-day Afrobeats singers were greatly influenced by the legendary musician and Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti.

According to Sarz, the late music icon is an inspiration to present-day Afrobeats artists such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, and also generations of musicians to come.

READ ALSO:

Speaking in a recent interview with ARZ, Sarz disclosed that he also samples beats from Fela’s works.

He said, “Recently, I listened to Fela’s catalog and I just find things I can sample or flip. Even in modern Afrobeats, you can tell his influence on a lot of us, from Burna Boy to Wizkid to Rema, and to the generation even coming. I’m sure they will still be inspired by the legend.”