Fela Kuti: Lagos Celebrates Opening Of Afrobeat Rebellion Exhibition

Lagos came alive last Sunday night as Fela Kuti: Afrobeat Rebellion exhibition opened at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, a historic moment marking the acclaimed exhibition’s longawaited return to Africa.

The Lagos edition, presented by A Whitespace Creative Arts (AWCA) Foundation, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, the Kuti family, and the Philharmonie de Paris, honours the life, music, and activism of Fela Anikulapo Kuti in the shimmering city that birthed Afrobeat.

The opening night drew artists, diplomats, cultural leaders, and Fela’s family — all gathered under one roof to celebrate the Abami Eda’s enduring spirit.

Hosted by Folu Storms, the evening featured performances by Ezra Collective and Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, alongside goodwill remarks from Laurent Favier, French Ambassador to Nigeria, and a representative of the Lagos State Governor. The symbolic ribbon-cutting officially declared the exhibition open, led by members of the Kuti family, Ecobank representatives, and the Lagos State Government.

Inside the halls, guests explored a powerful, multi-sensory journey through Fela’s world; from rare recordings and archival photography to immersive reconstructions of Kalakuta and the Afrika Shrine. “Too often, Fela is reduced to a handful of catchphrases and uninformed stories – ‘Zombie’, ‘Water No Get Enemy’, the Kalakuta fire, marrying 27 women, or even the unfounded claim that he performed on stage in his underwear.

Curating ‘Afrobeat Rebellion’ in Lagos is a deliberate refusal of this flattening. It aims to reposition Fela not merely as a musician or rebel, but as a public intellectual whose music and philosophy are deeply intertwined with Africa’s social, political, and intellectual histories. His work was never just style or spectacle; it was a catalyst of revolt and hope, the soundtrack for those living under oppression, corruption, and the daily failures of power.

Nearly three decades after his passing, it remains a profound mystery how Abami Eda’s philosophy continues to resonate so powerfully across all facets of our shared human experience,” the exhibition curator and founder of JCAA, Seun Alli, said.

Laurent Favier, who represented the French Embassy at the event, added, “Supporting the Afrobeat Rebellion in Lagos reflects our belief that culture is a bridge. It is a logical and welcome follow-up to the successful exhibition in Paris.

This project is both a celebration of Franco-Nigerian collaboration and a cultural gift, honoring Fela’s legacy – who was very appreciated in France – while deepening the dialogue between our two nations.” The night ended in true Fela fashion, with rhythm, movement, and communion, as the crowd danced and toasted to the resilience of Afrobeat.

Running from October 12 to December 28, 2025, at the serene Ecobank Pan African Centre, Lagos the exhibition spans 12 weeks of programming — including ‘The Talks’, ‘Kalakuta Cinema’, ‘Young Rebels’ Corner’, and live performances by Femi and Made Kuti, among others. The exhibition opens Fridays to Sundays (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM), with Thursdays reserved for VIP and institutional visits.

“General admission is free, while RSVPs are required for talks, workshops, book readings, and cinema screenings due to limited capacity. Ticketing is available via Luma. The French Embassy in Nigeria fosters strong Franco-Nigerian relations by supporting innovative cultural, scientific, audiovisual, academic, and linguistic initiatives through its cultural network.

Its Cultural Department based in Lagos leads efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s creative industries by developing programmes and partnerships in music, fashion, cinema, animation, video games, museums and heritage, visual arts etc. under the broader direction from Abuja. Afrobeat Rebellion is a flagship collaboration funded by the French Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture through its “Alternativ

Nigerian Heritages”

The Cité de la Musique – Philharmonie de Paris is a leading cultural institution dedicated to music, located in northeastern Paris. It houses three concert halls, an educational center, the Orchestre de Paris, several resident ensembles, and the renowned Museum of Music, which holds over 8,000 instruments spanning centuries.

Welcoming 1.5 million visitors annually, the Philharmonie hosts more than 500 concerts and three major temporary exhibitions each year. With a strong emphasis on innovation and cross-disciplinarity, it explores global music cultures and iconic figures through its exhibitions and extends its reach internationally via a vibrant touring program.

A Whitespace Creative Arts (AWCA) Foundation, established in 2014, is dedicated to empowering emerging Nigerian artists and cultural practitioners through collaboration, capacity-building, and creative freedom. Evolving from a concept space into a full-fledged foundation, AWCA provides platforms and resources for young image makers and multidisciplinary creatives to experiment and grow outside commercial pressures.

Known for initiatives like the “Big Sixty Arts Festival”, the foundation plays a vital role in Nigeria’s cultural ecosystem by supporting urban development, cultural programming, and the preservation of material heritage through sustainable, impactful practices. The Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos is a dynamic hub dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and leadership across Africa’s financial and business sectors.

As a centre for thought leadership, it hosts conferences, forums, and training programs that empower professionals, SMEs, and industry leaders. Aligned with Ecobank’s mission to drive economic growth, the Centre supports entrepreneurship, sustainability, and digital transformation while facilitating strategic partnerships that shape Africa’s economic future. It stands as a symbol of progress, uniting stakeholders across the continent to enable meaningful, lasting change.