Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has clarified his relationship with Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, saying contrary to popular belief, he was not directly inspired by the late legend.

The 33-year-old African Giant hitmaker made this statement during a recent conversation with tennis icon, Roger Federer.

According to him, while Fela’s records were part of his childhood, they did not play the defining role in shaping his artistry.

Burna Boy revealed that the very first album he ever owned was from American R&B singer Joe, which he received as a gift for his 10th birthday.

He further explained that his grandfather, Benson Idonije, who was Fela Kuti’s first manager, introduced him to Fela’s music.

He also shared that Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III and Tupac’s Makaveli were among the other influential albums he grew up listening to.

When Federer asked which of these records had the biggest impact on him, Burna Boy responded:

“Honestly, none,” before later adding that “Fela was a big influence on me.”

The clarification has sparked reactions among fans and critics, given that Burna Boy has sampled and referenced Fela’s works in several of his hit songs, including Ye, My Money, My Baby, and Gbona.

Despite the controversy, Burna Boy emphasized that while Fela’s legacy remains significant, his personal musical journey was shaped by a much wider range of global influences.