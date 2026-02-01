The first son of legendary Afrobeat singer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Femi Kuti, has finally addressed the social media uproar regarding his father’s legacy, saying any comparison is nothing but disrespect.

Femi, who spoke on Saturday in Los Angeles, after receiving Fela’s posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammy Awards, said Fela is in a league of his own and should not be compared to any musician.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Femi’s reaction comes amid the intense controversy between Wizkid and his brother, Seun Kuti.

Wizkid sparked outrage after claiming he is “bigger” than Fela in response to Seun Kuti’s criticisms of him and his fans over the comparison between the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner and the Afrobeat legend.

Finally addressing the issue in public, Femi Kuti expressed disappointment over the debate.

He said: “Fela is our father and all, even the younger artists respect him. The Fela vs Wizkid controversy is not an issue that should be brought up. Fela is the musical and artistic template in Nigeria.

“So, Fela should just be put in a sector of his own, and we just idolise and respect him.

“I don’t want to go into Seun and Wizkid’s matter because Seun is my brother and Wizkid is like a son to me. I just wished it didn’t arise”.