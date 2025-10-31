Self-acclaimed African Giant, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has finally bowed to legendary Nigerian afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, while lifting himself above his peers in a moment that felt both confession and coronation.

The internet nearly stopped breathing when Burna Boy, seated casually on Twitch streamer PlayboyMax’s channel, made a bold declaration while Fela Kuti’s 1997 classic “Coffin For Head of State” was playing in the background.

The Port Harcourt-born superstar, visibly moved by the song, mouthed every word of the song as though in a trance. Then came the bold declaration from the African Giant.

While Playboymax admitted he had no idea of what Fela’s lyrics meant, Burna Boy chimed in: “He is King! He is the only one greater than me,” he declared, anointing the late Afrobeat pioneer as supreme, while subtly crowning himself the next in line.

Within seconds, clips of that moment spread across social media like wildfire, igniting reactions from fans. In one sentence, the self-proclaimed "African Giant" had ripped open the long-standing "Big Three" debate: the fan-fuelled rivalry between Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido. And with his usual swagger, the Grammy winner placed himself far above it. His confidence, for better or worse, is backed by receipts.Burna has been performing at stadiums across Europe and America, headlining Glastonbury, selling out the London Stadium, and becoming the first African artist to do so.Fela Kuti is not just a name to Burna Boy. He is the foundation of the genre that the Grammy winner has taken global. The 34-year-old singer, widely acknowledged for his prolific performances, has never hidden his admiration for Fela. His grandfather, Benson Idinoje, once managed Fela's band members. His Afro-fusion sound is, in essence, a modern child of Fela's rebellion. But on that Twitch stream, Burna's declaration carried something deeper. "It wasn't mere praise. It was a statement of lineage and a stern reminder of Fela Kuti's greatness.