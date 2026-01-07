Fela And Kalakuta Queens: Every Aspect Of His Music, Worth Emulating –Oretimehin

With its rich and characteristic blend of Afrobeat, dance, Yoruba spirituality, and vivid costuming into one rich, emotional experience, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, the acclaimed Nigerian musical by Bolanle Austen-Peters, returned on stage to a rousing reception at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 11-day showing which began on Friday December 26, ends this weekend. Since its premiere in 2017 in Lagos, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens has continued to impress and inspire audiences at all the theatre venues across the world where it has been performed.

From Lagos to Egypt, South Africa, to the World Expo in Dubai, and to various states in Nigeria, and back to Lagos with style.

‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ tells the vibrant, political, and personal story of the late Nigerian music icon and Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, through the lens of the 27 women who were his dancers, wives, and partners in his Kalakuta Republic community, celebrating their strength, resilience, and cultural impact while critiquing power, corruption, and colonialism.

The musical features live music, dazzling choreography, and powerful storytelling, highlighting the queens’ integral role in Fela’s art and activism, and exploring themes of identity, freedom, and female power within his unique world.

Starring over 30 artistes, ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ shifts the narrative to centre the women, showcasing them as co-creators, lovers, and fighters, not just background figures. It explores Fela’s fearless activism, his defiance against corrupt post-independence African leaders, and the struggle against colonial legacies.

It is impossible to watch this brilliant piece without being wowed and inspired by its blend of Afrobeat, dance, Yoruba spirituality, and distinctive African fashion (like waist beads) to create an authentic experience. Behind this is a prominent Nigerian musician, composer, director, and educator, Kehinde Oretimehin, who is the music director/composer.

Speaking with New Telegraph, known for his work in musical theatre, choral music, shares his experience in the play. “This particular run is smooth because we have done over 200 shows. The real work was in 2017 at the first production.

It was a very technical work and complex as Fela was,” he says, noting that “Fela’s music is very interesting and classical. “Every aspect of his music is worth emulating.”

Talking about his process for writing songs that resonate with Fela’s unique style, and how he was able to blend traditional African elements with contemporary sounds in this work, Oretimehin says: “Fela’s music is very unique and popular.

As a trained musician I only need to listen and recreate, adding some elements of his Afro music styles.” He also notes that the opening theme song that introduces Fela & the 27 Queens and the entire show, holds special meaning for him.

“The script had about nine pages of introduction and monologues that I turned into the arioso and chants for the electrifying Opening. “The major use of the traditional percussion instruments enhances the rhythmical African beats and the melodic structures are usually responsorial and heavy harmony structures.”

According to him, the audience response for Fela and the Kalakuta Queens been very great. “Tickets are sold out! It is a Bolanle Austen-Peters show.

Expect nothing but magical turnouts! All shows are Sold Out! People love it! We started the show in 2017, been to Egypt, South Africa and World Expo in Dubai, other states in Nigeria and back to Lagos with style.”