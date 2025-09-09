‘Fed’s Imminent Rate Cut’ll Boost FPI Inflows Into Nigeria’

Impending monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, coupled with the improved functioning of the Foreign Exchange (FX) market, could support stronger Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into the country —especially if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustains its tight monetary policy stance, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts made the prediction while commenting on quarterly economic data recently released by the apex bank. They said that FX inflows into the country’s economy have steadily risen since Q4 2023, “largely driven by the restrictive monetary policies implemented by the CBN,” adding that the total FX inflow increased by four per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 26% year-on-year (YoY) to $29 bn in Q1 2025.

The analysts further stated: “The primary driver of FX inflows was inflows from autonomous sources, which increased to $20.7 bn from $16.3 billion in Q4 2024, the highest level since COVID-19, although still below the $27.5 billion recorded in Q1 2020.

“The rise in autonomous FX inflows was underpinned by elevated market interest rates, which encouraged carry trade flows, as well as the CBN’s FX market reforms, which have enhanced transparency and price discovery in the official FX market.

“ Although the CBN does not provide a breakdown, data from the FMDQ Group used as a proxy indicates that FPI inflows expanded by 40 per cent QoQ and 101 per cent YoY to $4.9 billion.” “Thanks to the CBN’s reforms, the strong growth in FX inflows from autonomous sources has contributed to notable exchange rate stability this year.

The naira mostly traded within a range of N1,500–N1,600. “Looking ahead, potential monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, combined with the improved functioning of the FX market, could support stronger FPI inflows—particularly if the CBN sustains its contractionary monetary policy stance,” they added.

Reuters reported on Monday that following the release of official data indicating a softening labour market in the US., Standard Chartered said it now expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 50 basis points at its policy meeting this month, double its earlier projection of a 25-bp reduction.

Data last Friday showed US job growth weakened sharply in August and the unemployment rate rose to a near four-year high of 4.3 per cent, confirming a softening labour market and bolstering the case for a rate cut this month.

In a client note on Friday, the brokerage said that the labour market had shifted “from solid to soft in less than six weeks.” “August labour market data has paved the way for a ‘catch-up’ 50 basis point rate cut at the September FOMC meeting, similar to what occurred at this time last year.” After a 50-bps cut the market could take time to price in a slower subsequent pace of cuts, the brokerage added.