Fedpoly, Oko To Venture Into Production Of Animal Feeds, Food Processing

In line with the vision of the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, of promoting skills development and attracting substantial Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the polytechnic has set the stage for venturing into animal feed production for poultry and fish farming.

Director, Skills Development Centre of the institution, Ogonna Nwokoye, revealed this at the institution during a one day National Board For Technical Education (NBTE) students sensitisation programme on National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) organised for representatives of Students Unions from NBTE accredited institutions in the Southeast.

Over ten NBTE accredited tertiary institutions’ students leaders attended the programme.

Nwokoye, during his presentation, hinted that Federal Polytechnic, Oko, is equally moving into food processing such as yam, cassava, potatoes and corn flour as well as concrete production in interlocking tiles.

“The concept of skill acquisition in Federal Polytechnic, Oko, under the leadership of our Rector, Dr. Chioma Awuzie, is to build a generation of technically proficient and highly skilled professionals, who will drive Nigeria’s economic growth and innovation,” he said.

“Under few months of her administration, we signed MoU with Master Craft industry, which are working there, so that our trainees at the Skills Development Centre could be trained on block moulding; while the block industry itself will also engage in commercial production.

“The Rector’s vision at the skills development centre is so huge that very soon, we shall be venturing into animal feed production at commercial level.

“Also, we are moving into food processing, yam flour, plantain, cassava, potatoes and corn flour. All these are at the final stages of execution. Our trainees will enjoy the facilities first hand to see how it works in the business world.

“We also have the vision to start concrete production in interlocking tiles. All these are in advanced stages of completion.”

He further revealed that the centre would be venturing into beekeeping, and honey bee production.

“You can see that at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, we are positioning to align with the vision of NSQF. We are upgrading our training models – standardizing our assessment procedures, and preparing our trainers to become certified assessors under NSQF. We are committed to delivering quality, industry-relevant skills that meet national and international standards,” he said.

Nwokoye called on the students to embrace skills acquisition as core part of their academic journey, while calling on lecturers and trainers to integrate competence-based education into every of their teachings.