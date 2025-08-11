FedPoly Oko To Unbundle Public Admin Department

Dr Chioma Irene Awuzie, Rector, Federal Polytechnic Oko, has disclosed the plans of the management of the institution to unbundle the Department of Public Administration.

The Rector made this disclosure at the Polytechnic Auditorium during the second National Hybrid Conference organised by the Department of Public Administration of the institution.

She explained that the essence of the management’s bold initiative of unbundling and decentralising the Department of Public Administration is to introduce interdisciplinary programmes to integrate government innovations, political communication and digital service delivery.

Rector stated that management has concluded arrangements for resource inspection and mounting of new programmes, which, according to her, include National Diploma in Local Government and Administrative Studies, National Diploma in Crime Management, National Diploma in Law and Higher National Diploma in Human Resources Management.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Politics, Governance and Contending Issues in Nigeria,” the Rector described the theme as apt and called on the participants and conferees to view the theme with a clear intent to generate solutions for Nigeria’s national rebirth.

According to her, the theme reflects a national imperative to reclaim governance from those who engage in political office and public resources to serve their interests instead of the needs of the people.

“This keynote address aimed to chart a path for reclaiming governance and restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic future. It invites the conferees and other participants to engage in deep reflection and solution-driven dialogue grounded in data and ethical responsibilities,” she said.

She further stated that her administration formulated a 12-point development agenda for Federal Polytechnic, Oko, that is fully aligned with the renewed hope agenda of the federal government.

She reiterated her administration’s zero tolerance for extortion of students and sexual harassment, urging every lecturer to align themselves with this policy, stating that any offender who is caught will be severely punished.

Also speaking, one of the resource persons, Dr. Arum Nnenna Charity, from Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, Abia State, in her presentation, identified party politics and defections, corruption, unabated insecurity, problem of free and fair election, naira floating, fuel subsidy removal and leadership challenges as the major contending issues staring Nigeria on the face, even as she recommended for strengthening of democratic institutions.

Earlier, the representative of the head, Department of Public Administration, Mr. Ferdinand Ekwealor, appreciated the Rector, other principal officers, lead paper presenters, Prof. Odum Mbanefo from the Department of Public Administration, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, and his counterpart from Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, for their presence at the conference.

The Department of Public Administration, led by the representative of the Head of Department, Mr. Ferdinand Ekwealor, along with the lead paper presenters, had, prior to the commencement of the conference, paid a courtesy call on the Rector in her office.

