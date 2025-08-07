FedPoly Oko Rector Urges Students To Align Ideas With Entrepreneurship

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, has emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship and urged students to align their ideas with entrepreneurial principles.

Dr. Awuzie made the call recently during an event where You Win, a programme under the Federal Ministry of Finance, distributed free books to over 500 students of the institution. She was represented by the Deputy Rector (Academic), Dr. Nkiruka Akabuike.

While expressing gratitude to the ministry for the initiative, Dr. Awuzie encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunity for self-sustenance. She advised them to study the book thoroughly and apply the knowledge gained to establish profitable ventures.

You Win is a federal government initiative aimed at engaging youths in selected tertiary institutions across Nigeria on the subject of entrepreneurship. The programme is designed to create pathways for Nigerian youths to become self-reliant and reduce unemployment through entrepreneurship.

The books distributed focus on how to plan, launch, and grow a business. Speaking at the event, You Win facilitator, Joy Onyekachi, sensitized students on the importance of skill development and entrepreneurial thinking. She noted that white-collar jobs are becoming increasingly scarce and cannot absorb the large number of graduates entering the labour market.

She explained that the goal of the programme is to help students become self-employed and eventually employers of labour. Onyekachi advised against relying solely on government jobs and highlighted the key fundamentals required to start and sustain a successful business.