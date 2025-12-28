FedPoly Oko Rector, Awuzie, Bags Chieftaincy Title

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, has been honoured with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Nwanyikaibeya I of Lude by the traditional ruler of Lude Ahiara Autonomous Community in Imo State, His Royal Highness Eze Cyril Uwaoma.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at the monarch’s palace.

Speaking at the event, HRH Eze Uwaoma said the honour was in recognition of Dr. Awuzie’s outstanding contributions to human capacity building, her commitment to empowering people, and the positive impact she has made on countless lives within Imo State and beyond.

He noted that her leadership style reflects service, excellence, compassion and community impact.

Responding to the honour, Dr. Awuzie expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler and the people of Lude Ahiara for the recognition.

The elated Rector, who was accompanied by her husband, Chief Fidelis Awuzie, family members, friends and well-wishers, said the chieftaincy title would further inspire her to do more in service to humanity.