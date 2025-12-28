New Telegraph

December 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FedPoly Oko Rector,…

FedPoly Oko Rector, Awuzie, Bags Chieftaincy Title

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, has been honoured with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Nwanyikaibeya I of Lude by the traditional ruler of Lude Ahiara Autonomous Community in Imo State, His Royal Highness Eze Cyril Uwaoma.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at the monarch’s palace.

Speaking at the event, HRH Eze Uwaoma said the honour was in recognition of Dr. Awuzie’s outstanding contributions to human capacity building, her commitment to empowering people, and the positive impact she has made on countless lives within Imo State and beyond.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He noted that her leadership style reflects service, excellence, compassion and community impact.

Responding to the honour, Dr. Awuzie expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler and the people of Lude Ahiara for the recognition.

The elated Rector, who was accompanied by her husband, Chief Fidelis Awuzie, family members, friends and well-wishers, said the chieftaincy title would further inspire her to do more in service to humanity.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Government-led Reforms Support MSMEs Amid Cost Pressures
Read Next

NSML Reboots Cadetship Scheme, Sends 21 Nigerian Trainees To Sea On Foreign Vessel