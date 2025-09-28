New Telegraph

September 28, 2025
Fedpoly Oko Ranked Among Top 10 Polytechnics In Nigeria

The Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, has been ranked among the top 10 polytechnics in Nigeria, joining other leading institutions renowned for academic excellence and infrastructural development.

The institution earned its place alongside Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos; Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State; Federal Polytechnic, Nekede; Kaduna State Polytechnic; The Polytechnic, Ibadan; and Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, among others.

The ranking was based on key performance indicators including Webometrics ratings, institutional reputation, student enrollment, infrastructure, and learning facilities.

Dr. Chidozie Ezekwere, Desk Officer of the Freedom of Information Unit at Federal Polytechnic, Oko, attributed the feat to the ongoing transformation under the leadership of the Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie.

According to him, the classification is a testament to the institution’s commitment to integrity, academic excellence, infrastructural development, and staff welfare.

“Dr. Awuzie’s vision to reposition Federal Polytechnic, Oko, to an enviable status is evident. She is a rector who has come to serve, not to be served,” Ezekwere said.

He added that the polytechnic has consistently maintained its high-ranking status, becoming a major hub for technical manpower development and earning a solid reputation within Nigeria’s higher education landscape.

