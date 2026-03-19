Fedpoly Oko Outlaws Direct Sale Of Textbooks To Students

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, Dr Chioma Irene Awuzie, has stated that any lecturer caught selling textbooks directly to students will face disciplinary measures.

The Rector made this known in her office, when the executive members of the Students Union Government of the institution led by the union’s president, Giant Comrade Anuluonye Ifechukwu Joseph, paid a courtesy call on her.

She reiterated that the only channel permitted for sale of textbooks in the polytechnic is the polytechnic bookshop; warning that lecturers who bypass the school bookshop to sell text books directly to students will not go scot-free.

She stated that she is yet to receive any official petition about direct sale of textbooks by any lecturer to students, and made it clear that any petition to that effect will not be neglected.

The Rector further abolished the appointment of course reps by lecturers for the sale of textbooks; and warned that henceforth any student who parades himself as a course rep will face disciplinary measures.

She, however, stated that only Class Reps are allowed in departments; adding that any Class Rep who extorts fellow students will equally face disciplinary action.

The president of the Students Union Government, Comrade Anuluonye Ifechukwu Joseph, while appreciating the Rector for her support to the union, also identified some challenges the students are facing, and called for the rector’s intervention.

For students public conveniences, the Rector said she will personally supervise the state of work at the students recreation centre at the permanent site of the institution, disclosing that the centre has over 20 conveniences, while the newly renovated ones at the administrative block will soon be opened for use.

She also disclosed that the issue of electricity in some departments at the permanent site will be addressed.

Also to be addressed is the uploading of students results on the school portal, students clearances, among others things.

Earlier, the Dean, Students Affairs, Comrade Chibuzo Asomugha, thanked the Rector and the entire management for their support to the students, especially the gifts and scholarships awarded to some students during the February 14 feast of St. Valentine.

Comrade Asomugha eulogised the Rector for non interference in the emergence of student leaders in the institution, as well as her continued support to the students.

Highlight of the visit included a presentation of a gold award from the students to the Rector, Dr. Chioma Awuzie, in recognition of her leadership and remarkable commitment to the growth, progress and development of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko.