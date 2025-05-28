Fedpoly Oko Organizes Free Medical Outreach, Flags-Off Skills Devt Programme

Share

As part of the activities marking her first 100 days in office, Dr. Irene Chioma Awuzie, the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, on Tuesday, May 27, organized a free medical outreach for the Oko host community.

This initiative underscores her commitment to community development and enhancing the health and well-being of local residents.

The outreach, organized at the Oko Civic Center, Oko, in Orumba North local government area of the state, provided a range of medical services, including health screenings, consultations, and the distribution of essential medications.

Local healthcare professionals and volunteers worked alongside the polytechnic’s staff to ensure that the event was effective and beneficial for the community.

Dr. Awuzie expressed her gratitude for the community’s support and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering a strong relationship between the institution and its host community.

This outreach is a significant step in promoting health awareness and accessibility, reflecting the polytechnic’s dedication to serving the needs of the people in Oko.

The rector also flagged off a skills development program for students at the institution. This initiative aims to equip students with practical skills that enhance their employability and entrepreneurial potential.

The program includes various workshops and training sessions across different fields, focusing on both technical and soft skills. With this program, the polytechnic seeks to provide students with hands-on experience and valuable insights into the job market.

Dr. Awuzie emphasized the importance of skill acquisition in today’s competitive landscape and encouraged students to take advantage of these opportunities.

The initiative is part of her broader vision to transform the educational experience at the polytechnic by bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application, ultimately preparing graduates for success in their careers.

Share