FedPoly Oko Inaugurates Examination Malpractice Cttee

Share

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, has inaugurated the institution’s Examination Malpractice Committee, with a charge to the members to be objective, thorough, and transparent in handling all reported cases.

The committee, chaired by Rev’d Dr. Moses Nnoruga with Mr. Mark-Anthony Achuama as secretary, was inaugurated during a brief ceremony held at the rector’s office.

Congratulating the members on their appointment, Dr. Awuzie outlined the committee’s terms of reference, which include investigating all reported cases of examination malpractice in a fair and transparent manner, reviewing and analyzing all evidence—written, oral, electronic, or otherwise—and conducting interviews and hearings with the accused students, complainants, and witnesses in line with the principles of fair hearing and due process.

She further mandated the committee to recommend appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with the institution’s rules and regulations, and to advise management on preventive measures to curb examination malpractice and uphold academic integrity.

The rector emphasized that only staff of impeccable character were selected, urging them to carry out their responsibilities without fear or favour, and to submit a comprehensive report detailing their findings and recommendations within a specified timeframe.

“Be objective and avoid sentiments or bias, no matter who is involved,” she cautioned.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the committee, Rev’d Dr. Moses Nnoruga, expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and the other members, pledging to deliver on the mandate with integrity and without compromise.

Other members of the committee include Dr. Patrick Ezeigwe, Dr. Ann Umechukwu, Dr. Vincent Onwughalu, Dr. Chinedu Mbah, Dr. Osita Igwenazor, and Mr. Ayoola Akeem-Adeleke.

Also on the committee are Dr. Osita Okoye, Dr. Samuel Oguagbaka, Mr. Hillary Ajogwu, Engr. John Ugochukwu Ibe, Barr. Stanley Okafor, and Comrade Emmanuel Okolie.

Share