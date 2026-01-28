FedPoly, Oko Elects Members Of Council Selection Board

The Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, has elected new members into its Council Selection Board, a key body responsible for overseeing the appointment of principal officers of the institution.

The exercise, which began on Tuesday, January 27, at the Polytechnic Auditorium, saw Engr. Dr. Ananti John Egbunike, Mr. Chike Nwolum and Comrade Innocent Okeke elected by the Congregation as members of the Selection Board.

In the same vein, the Academic Board elected Dr. Kenneth Ezekwe and Mr. Chioma Nwankwo as its representatives on the board.

Announcing the outcome of the elections, the Rector of the Polytechnic and Chairman of both the Congregation and Academic Board, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, charged the elected members to conduct themselves with utmost fairness and objectivity, stressing the need to ensure that only the most qualified candidates emerge in the selection process.

She explained that the Selection Board is mandated to ensure a transparent, merit-based process in the appointment of a substantive Registrar, a position that has been in an acting capacity for the past four years, as well as a new Bursar, following the demise of the former occupant of the office.

Dr. Awuzie noted that the emergency meetings were convened specifically to elect members who would help steer the process of selecting credible and competent candidates for the two strategic offices, in line with institutional regulations and extant laws.

The Rector expressed appreciation to members of staff for their continued support and unity, describing peace and harmony as critical drivers of institutional growth.

“I most sincerely appreciate all members of staff for your unwavering support, solidarity and sense of unity. As the saying goes, united we stand, divided we fall, and united, we have chosen to stand,” she said.

She added that her desire is to leave behind a legacy of peace, mutual respect and unity at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, noting that such an atmosphere is essential for sustainable development.

Dr. Awuzie further expressed satisfaction with the steady implementation of her 12-point agenda, attributing the recorded progress to the prevailing peace within the institution.

“I am glad to affirm that my 12-point agenda is being realised holistically. None is neglected and none is sidelined. Each speaks to the growth, stability and future relevance of our great institution. Peace is the soil in which progress grows, and without it, no achievement can truly endure,” she said.