New Telegraph

June 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FedPoly Oko Alumni…

FedPoly Oko Alumni Leadership Distances Self From Suit Against Rector

The leadership of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Alumni Association, has distanced itself from a suit filed against the institution’s rector, Dr Chioma Awuzie.

President of the association, Chief Henry Nnebe, said yesterday in Abuja that it was necessary to clear the air following the deliberate peddling of falsehood and misinformation against the association.

Nnebe who spoke through the association’s lawyer Mr Nnaemeka Ejiofor, said that every legal step would be taken to correct the misinformation.

He said: “This Public Notice/Press Release has therefore become imperative in order to set the records straight and assuage the concerns of our beloved alma mater Federal Polytechnic Oko, which is under a new Rebirth.”

NAN reports that an alumnus of the institution, Blessing Okeke, instituted a case at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in the Awka Judiciary Division against the rector, the Governing Council of the Polytechnic, and the registrar.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 9
Read Next

Why We Buried Gwogwogwom-Gwo Legend After 24 Hours Of Demise By Son
Share
Copy Link
×