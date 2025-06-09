FedPoly Oko Alumni Leadership Distances Self From Suit Against Rector

Share

The leadership of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Alumni Association, has distanced itself from a suit filed against the institution’s rector, Dr Chioma Awuzie.

President of the association, Chief Henry Nnebe, said yesterday in Abuja that it was necessary to clear the air following the deliberate peddling of falsehood and misinformation against the association.

Nnebe who spoke through the association’s lawyer Mr Nnaemeka Ejiofor, said that every legal step would be taken to correct the misinformation.

He said: “This Public Notice/Press Release has therefore become imperative in order to set the records straight and assuage the concerns of our beloved alma mater Federal Polytechnic Oko, which is under a new Rebirth.”

NAN reports that an alumnus of the institution, Blessing Okeke, instituted a case at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in the Awka Judiciary Division against the rector, the Governing Council of the Polytechnic, and the registrar.

