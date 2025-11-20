Federation Revenue Increases As FAAC Disburses N2.094trn

Revenue inflows into the federation purse increased in the month of October by N36.832 billion, thus upping total revenue available for sharing to the three tiers of government in October 2025 to N2.094 trillion.

The sum approved for sharing yesterday by Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) at its meeting held in Abuja, was higher than the sum of N2.128 trillion received in the month of September 2025, a statement issued by Director of Information in OAGF, Mallam Bawa Mokwa, affirmed.

The N2.094 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.376 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N670.303 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N47.870 billion, a statement issued by Director of information in OAGF Mallam Bawa Mokwa affirmed. The statement put total gross revenue available in October 2025 at N2.934 trillion. Total deduction for cost of collection was N115.278 billion while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings was N724.603 billion.

Gross statutory revenue of N2.164 trillion was received in the month under review. This was higher than the sum of N2.128 trillion received in the month of September 2025 by N36.832 billion. Gross revenue of N719.827 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in October 2025.

This was lower than the N872.630 billion available in the month of September 2025 by N152.803 billion. Of the N2.094 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received total sum of N758.405 billion and the State Governments received total sum of N689.120 billion.

The local government councils received N505.803 billion, while the sum of N141.359 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting State as derivation revenue. On the N1.376 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N650.680 billion and the State Governments received N330.033 billion.

The Local Government Councils received N254.442 billion and the sum of N141.359 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue. From the N670.303 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N100.545 billion, the State Governments received N335.152 billion and the Local Government Councils received N234.606 billion.

A total sum of N7.180 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N47.870 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), the State Governments received N23.935 billion and the Local Government Councils received N16.755 billion. In October 2025, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Hydrocarbon Tax (HT) and CIT on Upstream Activities, Companies Income Tax (CIT), CGT and SDT, Oil & Gas Royalty, Import Duty, Excise Duty and CET Levies increased significantly while Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Fees recorded decreases.