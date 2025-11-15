Federation Reaffirms Plans To Develop Mixed Martial Arts

The Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF), recognised by the Federal Ministry of Sports in 2023 has reaffirmed its mandate as the national governing body responsible for the development, regulation, and coordination of all Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) activities. The Federation’s authority covers all categories of MMA — amateur, professional, and entertainment-based competitions — ensuring a unified, safe, and transparent structure for the sport’s sustainable growth nationwide.

“The Federation’s framework guarantees structure, safety, and discipline for the sport at every level,” NMMAF stated. “All MMA activities in Nigeria must operate within NMMAF’s regulatory system to ensure integrity, athlete welfare, and compliance with national standards.”

The regulation, sanctioning, and officiating of all MMA activities in Nigeria are vested in NMMAF, and participation in these processes requires formal authorization under the Federation’s framework. Foreign organizations or representa- tives wishing to operate in Nigeria must first obtain an NMMAF licence or sanctioning approval before engaging in any MMA-related activity.

Certifications or licenses used for practice, officiating, or event participation in Nigeria are recognized only when validated and registered through the NMMAF framework in accordance with national regulations.

All credentials intended for use in the country must therefore align with the Federation’s standards and governance requirements. Entities operating outside these provisions are in violation of national sports regulations and subject to fines starting from ₦5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) for unlicensed operations and ₦2,000,000 (Two Million Naira) for unsanctioned events.