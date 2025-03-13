New Telegraph

March 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Federation Cup: Rangers,…

Federation Cup: Rangers, Pillars Headline Round Of 64

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday revealed the pairing for the Round of 64 of this year’s President Federation Cup, with the biggest tie of the round, the battle of two Nigeria Premier Football League sides, Rangers taking on Kano Pillars.

The defending champions, El-Kanemi Warriors, will be up against Simon Ben of Kaduna while another NPFL side, Ikorodu City take on Sunshine Stars’ U-19. It will be Akwa United against Kebbi United.

Some of the other games will see Plateau United up against Ahudiyannem, Beyond Limit up against Krusaders with Sunshine Stars and Nasarawa United putting their league form aside for a chance at getting a continental spot with a win against FC Barko and Flight respectively.

EFCC will be hoping to arrest Bayelsa United as Heartland will hope to escape arrest from Police Machine with Solution FC looking for a way out of Eagle Stars’ bondage.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Russia Downs 77 Ukrainian Drones
Read Next

New Telegraph Marks 11th Year Anniversary With Thanksgiving
Share
Copy Link
×