Federation Cup: Rangers, Pillars Headline Round Of 64

Share

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday revealed the pairing for the Round of 64 of this year’s President Federation Cup, with the biggest tie of the round, the battle of two Nigeria Premier Football League sides, Rangers taking on Kano Pillars.

The defending champions, El-Kanemi Warriors, will be up against Simon Ben of Kaduna while another NPFL side, Ikorodu City take on Sunshine Stars’ U-19. It will be Akwa United against Kebbi United.

Some of the other games will see Plateau United up against Ahudiyannem, Beyond Limit up against Krusaders with Sunshine Stars and Nasarawa United putting their league form aside for a chance at getting a continental spot with a win against FC Barko and Flight respectively.

EFCC will be hoping to arrest Bayelsa United as Heartland will hope to escape arrest from Police Machine with Solution FC looking for a way out of Eagle Stars’ bondage.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

