Federalism vs. Centralism: The Path to Effective Governance

The debate between federalism and centralism remains pivotal in shaping governance systems worldwide, especially in a diverse and multi-ethnic nation like Nigeria. Understanding the nuances of these systems is critical to charting a path toward effective governance and sustainable development in Nigeria.

Federalism: A Decentralised Approach

Federalism is a system of governance in which power is constitutionally divided between a central authority and various constituent units—states, regions, or provinces. In theory, federalism allows for each state or region to govern according to its unique needs and priorities, promoting inclusivity and cultural preservation. Also, decision-making is closer to the people, enhancing responsiveness and reducing the disconnection often associated with central authority.

Regions can experiment with policies, fostering innovation and competition to improve governance.

Centralism: A Unified Authority

Centralism, on the other hand, consolidates power in a central authority, ensuring uniformity in governance and policies across all regions. Proponents of centralism argue that uniform laws and policies eliminate disparities and ensure equality and that centralised control enables equitable distribution of national resources.

Centralism also reduces regional rivalries and promotes unity.

Nigeria’s Federal System: A Tilt Toward Centralism

Nigeria is constitutionally a federal state, yet its governance structure has long been criticised for being overly centralised. Key indicators of this centralism include:

Resource Allocation: The federal government controls major revenue sources, including oil, with states depending heavily on allocations from the centre.

Policy Uniformity: Policies on education, health, and infrastructure are often dictated by the federal government, limiting regional autonomy.

Security Structure: The centralised control of security forces hampers the ability of states to address local security challenges effectively.

Challenges of Centralism in Nigeria

Centralism in Nigeria has contributed to:

Inefficiency and Corruption: Overburdened central institutions struggle to address local issues effectively, leading to delays and inefficiencies.

Ethnic Tensions and Marginalisation: A perception of favoritism by the central government fuels interethnic distrust and calls for restructuring.

Dependence of States: Over-centralisation discourages states from developing independent revenue streams, fostering dependency.

The Case for True Federalism in Nigeria

Adopting a more balanced federal system could address many of these challenges by:

Resource Control: Allowing states to control their resources while remitting a percentage to the central government could encourage fiscal responsibility.

Decentralised Security: Establishing state police forces could enhance security responsiveness.

Policy Innovation: States could tailor policies to meet their unique needs, fostering localised development.

Effective governance in Nigeria requires a rethinking of its federal structure to achieve a true balance between federalism and centralism. While central coordination remains essential for national unity and cohesion, empowering states with greater autonomy will unlock innovation, accountability, and development at all levels. The path forward lies in a system where both the centre and constituent units collaborate harmoniously, respecting diversity while pursuing collective progress.

Experts speak on Nigerian federalism

Nigeria’s federalism has been a subject of debate among scholars, policymakers, and public commentators for decades. Many experts agree that while federalism is ideal for a diverse nation like Nigeria, the country’s current structure requires significant reform to achieve its intended goals. Below are insights from some experts on the challenges and opportunities of Nigerian federalism.

1. Professor Wole Soyinka (Nobel Laureate)

Professor Wole Soyinka has consistently advocated restructuring Nigeria into a truly federal state. He argues that the over-centralisation of power stifles innovation, marginalises minority groups, and fosters inefficiency. According to him, “Federalism must reflect the diversity and autonomy of its components, or it becomes a parody of itself.”

2. Chief Afe Babalola (Senior Advocate of Nigeria)

Chief Afe Babalola emphasises that the 1999 Constitution is not conducive to genuine federalism, as it centralises too much power in the federal government. He believes restructuring is necessary to enable states to control resources and take responsibility for their development.

3. Dr. John Campbell (Former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria)

In his writings, Dr John Campbell notes that over-centralisation has exacerbated Nigeria’s security and governance challenges. He advocates for a federal system that empowers states or regions to address their unique needs, including managing their resources and security forces.

4. Professor Pat Utomi (Economist and political analyst)

Key Insight: A restructured federalism will unlock Nigeria’s economic potential.

Professor Pat Utomi argues that the current federal system discourages states from developing independent economic policies, as they rely heavily on federal allocations. He proposed a system where states are incentivised to generate their revenue, which will foster healthy competition and innovation.

5. Alhaji Tanko Yakassai (Elder Statesman)

Alhaji Tanko Yakassai notes that Nigeria’s federal system was more functional during the First Republic, where regions had autonomy and control over resources. He attributed the current dysfunction to military intervention, which imposed a unitary system disguised as federalism.

6. Professor Olawale Albert (Conflict and peace studies expert)

Professor Olawale Albert states that the inability of state governments to control their security forces hampers efforts to address local conflicts. He advocated state policing as a necessary component of true federalism, especially in addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

7. Bishop Matthew Kukah (Cleric and public intellectual)

Bishop Matthew Kukah views federalism as a means to balance Nigeria’s diversity and ensure equitable development. However, he warns that without a focus on justice and inclusion, federalism can deepen ethnic and regional divides.

8. Dr. Oby Ezekwesili (Former minister and activist)

Dr Oby Ezekwesili streses that the goal of federalism should be to improve governance and service delivery at all levels. She advocates reforms that enhance accountability and citizen engagement in governance processes.

Consensus Among Experts

While opinions may vary, experts generally agree on the following:

Need for Restructuring: Nigeria’s federal system needs reform to reflect true federal principles.

Decentralisation of Power: States should have greater autonomy over resources, governance, and security.

Citizen-Centric Approach: Federalism must aim to improve the quality of life for all Nigerians.

The expert consensus underscores the fact that Nigerian federalism, in its current form, is not fulfilling its potential. To achieve stability, equity, and development, there is a need for constitutional reforms that empower states, promote accountability, and respect the country’s diversity. These reforms will enable Nigeria to move closer to the ideals of true federalism.

