Federal Workers Vow To Occupy Aso Villa Over Outstanding Arrears

Civil servants under the aegis of the Federal Workers Forum (FWF) have issued a 30-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to settle all outstanding arrears, wage awards, and allowances, or risk mass occupation of the Presidential Villa by aggrieved workers.

In a strongly worded letter dated June 3, 2025, addressed to President Bola Tinubu and copied to key national and international stakeholders—including the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and several federal institutions— the workers decried what they described as the continued neglect and impoverishment of civil servants.

The letter was jointly signed by FWF’s National Coordinator, Comrade Andrew Emelieze, National Secretary, Comrade Itoro Obong, and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Razaq Oseni.

They described the government’s failure to meet its obligations as “ridiculous and shameful,” especially in light of rising economic hardship brought on by what they termed “harsh and anti-people” policies.

“Not fully implementing the new national minimum wage ten months after its commencement is a national embarrassment,” the letter stated.

“We therefore call on you to ensure the full implementation of the new minimum wage by June 30, 2025, and the payment of ten months’ arrears of minimum wage differentials dating back to August 2024. Federal workers will not wait any further.”

Among their key demands are: Full payment of the 40% peculiar allowance in the June salary, including ten months’ arrears, Immediate institution and disbursement of the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) by June, Cessation of selective payment of five-month wage awards, with emphasis on federal judicial workers and institutions yet to receive any tranche, Settlement of long-standing arrears owed to Federal Tertiary Institutions (FTIs) and the Federal Health Sector, Payment of hazard allowances where applicable, Reinstatement of leave bonuses, payment of a 13th-month incentive, and the introduction of long service awards, Review and reduction of the “heavy” tax burden on federal workers’ salaries.

The forum also raised strong objections to any attempt to tamper with the Contributory Pension Fund, demanding full transparency and accountability over alleged borrowings.

“We need explanations on how ₦10 trillion was borrowed from our contributory pension fund without the consent of workers or pensioners. That fund is not meant to serve as a loan reserve for the federal government,” the group declared.

Issuing a final warning, the workers stressed:

“Your Excellency, we pray you listen to us. Otherwise, in thirty days, federal workers across the country may have no choice but to resume work at your office in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. Please stop owing us. This is injustice. We are not begging — it is our entitlement. We are citizens. We are workers. Stop treating us like slaves.”

