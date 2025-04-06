Federal Workers May Commence Nationwide Protest 

Share

The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) has directed its State coordinators to begin immediate mobilization of workers for a nationwide protest scheduled to commence on April 22, 2025, should the Federal government fail to pay their outstanding five months’ wage award, among other demands.

Recall that the workers had issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal government, demanding the payment of the five months’ N35,000 wage award owed to them or risk national action by the union.

They also called for a review of the N70,000 new minimum wage, describing it as an “embarrassment” and a “shame,” given the harsh economic realities in the Country.

In a communiqué signed by National Coordinator and former TUC Chairman of Oyo State, Andrew Emelieze, and Secretary-General of FWF, Itoro Obong, following a crucial meeting on Sunday, the FWF announced plans to write a strong protest letter to President Bola Tinubu regarding their plight, with copies to the head of the service of the federation, the National Assembly, and the Chief Justice of the Federation.

The communiqué partly reads: “It was agreed that by Tuesday, April 22, 2025, if our outstanding five months’ wage award is not paid, we shall embark on an indefinite nationwide protest.

“Mobilization for the protest will start immediately, with every federal worker acting as a mobilization officer. All state coordinators are to make their contacts public, and any other volunteers wishing to coordinate should come forward.

“Details of the protest convergence will be announced later. We shall condemn the failed N70,000 minimum wage and demand the immediate payment of 50% of our salary as a cost-of-living allowance (#COLA) to be paid to all federal employees.

“We will also highlight the plight of retired federal workers and the failure of the contributory pension scheme. Federal workers are called upon to condemn collectively the pervasive hardship in Nigeria, the insecurity, killings, jungle justice, and the growing collective hatred in the country.

“All Federal workers are urged to take to social media with specific hashtags in preparation for the April 22 protest. We will not forgo our outstanding five months’ wage award or any other arrears owed to federal employees in Nigeria.

“It is only through our collective actions that the federal government can hear us. We are citizens, and protesting is part of our rights. It is becoming clear that the only language the ruling elites understand is protest, and we shall deliver that message.

“Anyone who refuses to participate or sabotages this struggle shall not eat the fruits of the struggle. Amen.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

