Federal Varsity Of Education Pankshin Commends Acting VC’s Achievements

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) and staff of the Federal University of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State, have commended the Acting Vice Chancellor, Christiana Fwenji Zumyil, for her remarkable strides in the institution.

Speaking during a press conference held at the Education Hall of the University, the SUG President, Yanga Dabang, praised the Acting VC for her visionary leadership and transformative impact on the university’s academic, administrative, and infrastructural development.

According to the Students, upon assumption of office, Zumyil introduced an open-door policy and prioritized transparent engagement with both staff and Students.

It would be recalled that Zumyil was appointed Acting Provost on June 7, 2023, following the retirement of A.B. Cirfat.

She later became Acting Vice Chancellor when the institution was upgraded to the Federal University of Education.

The SUG, alongside the leadership of the Plateau State chapter of the National Association of Plateau State Students (NAPSS), expressed appreciation for Zumyil’s achievements in less than two years, describing her as a progressive-minded administrator and visionary scholar.

They noted that she cleared the backlog of pending B.Ed. results for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions and ensured there were no outstanding results for ongoing programmes.

She also established a Career Services Centre through TETFund to enhance student employability.

All NCE programmes have now received full accreditation, and the institution has successfully hosted international conferences.

Under Zumyil’s leadership, more staff have been approved for study leave, salary backlogs have been cleared, and outstanding B.Ed. honorariums have been paid. Ongoing projects include the renovation of staff quarters, perimeter fencing, and acquisition of a firefighting truck.

The students highlighted her efforts in fostering cordial relationships with staff, students, and host communities, which have promoted industrial peace.

They also acknowledged her engagement with security services, including Operation Safe Haven and local hunters, to ensure safety on campus.

The institution is currently undergoing a transition into a full-fledged university, and Zumyil has inaugurated steering committees to ensure a smooth process.

According to the SUG, she has sustained a peaceful and stable environment conducive to academic and administrative activities.

They also commended her for strengthening relations with campus unions and host communities and for initiating and maintaining collaborative engagements with government ministries and relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), National Universities Commission (NUC), TETFund, and sister institutions at the Federal, State, and Local levels.

Also speaking, the Bursar of the university, Alhaji Amale Bello, praised Zumyil’s administrative acumen, which has enabled the implementation of key reforms in the institution.

He noted that her support and commitment to due process and accountability have made his job easier and allowed for the execution of reforms without fear or favoritism.

According to him, one of her most significant achievements is the restoration of confidence in the institution’s financial system.

Staff and students now have easier access to information, and the financial system has become more transparent. The institution now fully complies with Federal government financial regulations.

Audit reports are up to date, and the school has recorded clean audits for the past two years.

The bursar added that the university has successfully keyed into the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform for both personnel and overhead costs, which has enhanced financial tracking and management.

He also acknowledged that since Zumyil assumed office nearly two years ago, there has been harmony and a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

He described her as a leader who operates an open-door policy, listens to everyone, and takes prompt action when needed.

She maintains a strong relationship with student bodies like SUG and NAPSS and ensures staff are carried along in all matters, leading to a harmonious working relationship.

Bello thanked the Federal government for upgrading the institution and appealed for more support to ensure it fully takes off as a university. He expressed optimism that with adequate funding and continued teamwork, the institution would achieve even greater success.

