Federal Varsity Of Education, Kano, Now Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal Varsity Of Education – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Education in Kano to the Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga in a release yesterday. Alhaji Sule, 1929–2017, contributed significantly to Nigeria’s socio-political development throughout his illustrious career.

He served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he was Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.

He also served as Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives (1954– 1959), Leader of Nigeria’s Delegation to the Conference of Independent States (1960), First Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints (1976), and Minister of Mines and Power.

The President believed that immortalising Ambassador Sule’s legacy would inspire younger generations to uphold integrity, patriotism, character, and nationalism.

The Federal University of Education, Kano, was one of seven specialised universities of education under the Federal Government.

