Federal Varsity Of Agriculture Zuru Gets New VC

…Prof.I Raskson Muhammad

The Governing Board of the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, has approved the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Rakson Muhammad as the Vice Chancellor of the university for a five-year tenure.

Abdulaziz Yusuf Bazata, the Registrar and Council Secretary of the university, briefed newsmen at the university in Zuru, stating that the Governing Board interviewed for the vacant position.

Following the results, Prof. Ibrahim Rakson Muhammad emerged as the Vice Chancellor.

According to Bazata, Prof. Muhammad is a renowned professor of Animal Science with over 30 years of experience and has spent over three decades in the university system.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at the university.

In a related development, the university has also appointed Mr Abdulrasheed Atanda Ahmed as the University Bursar.

Before his appointment, Mr. Ahmed served as the Deputy Bursar at the University of Ilorin, bringing over 30 years of accounting experience to his new role.

Bazata wished the duo a fruitful and peaceful tenure.

