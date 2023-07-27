Federal Varsities Remain Tuition Free, Says Alake

The Federal Government yesterday de- bunked speculation that it had increased tuition fees in federal universities across the country. It was widely reported earlier this week across some news media outlets that the Federal Government had increased tuition fees in federal universities in Nigeria.

Clarifying this yesterday, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, said those reports were inaccurate and not correct. Alake said President Bola Tinubu remained committed to his promise of ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of the economic situation of their parents, have access to quality tertiary education.

He said: “We are aware that some universities have in recent weeks announced increase in the amount payable by students on sundry charges. “However, the fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges. They are not tuition fees.”