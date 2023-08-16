Federal Varsities Not Allowed To Charge Tuition Fees – FG

The Federal Government has re-emphasized that no federal university in the country is permitted to impose tuition fees on students.

The Federal Government made this known on Tuesday at a public hearing held by the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on student loans.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr David Adejo, the Nigerian Government criticised the federal colleges’ recent rise in tuition fees.

“What they collect is charges to cover the cost of accommodation, ICT, and power, among others. It is the Governing Councils of the Universities that have the power to approve such charges for them.

“The only university that increased charges after the signing of the student loans act is the University of Lagos.

“They came to the Ministry with a proposal to increase their charges because all Governing Councils were dissolved and we gave them approval.

“Immediately that was done, there was a resolution from the House stopping the increase in fees and the President also gave a directive stopping any increase in fees and that is where it is, even though several others have brought their proposal,” he said.

According to Adejo, the institutions’ fees were used to cover the costs of certain of their services, including electricity bills.

He disputed assertions that some of the increase in university fees was caused by the passage of the Students’ Loan Act.

Adejo claimed that the universities have struggled to cover some costs in spite of the fees.

He claimed that plans had been made for the student loan programme to start in the 2023–2024 school year.

According to Adejo, President Bola Tinubu issued a directive stating that all necessary work must be finished on the scheme’s take-off mechanisms in order for it to launch in September.

The student loan, according to the committee’s chairman Teseer Ugbor, is one of the federal government’s palliative measures to lessen Nigerians’ suffering and to ensure that all motivated Nigerians have access to higher education.

However, he expressed worry about the loan disbursement procedure, recovering the monies from beneficiaries, and the likelihood that some students would not be able to obtain the loan.

In an effort to change the law so that all Nigerian students interested in the loan might take advantage of it, he called for conversation.