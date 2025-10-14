Federal University Lokoja Graduates 5,051 Students

The Federal University Lokoja (FUL), has announced that 5,051 students from various courses will be graduating from the institution during the forthcoming 9th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for October 13.

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja Prof Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumi disclosed this yesterday, during the press Perley marking the commencement of a week-long convocation activities held at the Multipurpose Hall, Felele Campus.

“Since our last convocation, the university has continued to make tremendous progress in academics, infrastructure, research, innovation and partnership consistent with our vision of transforming the university into a world-class institution.”

According to him, in the 2024/25 academic session, a total of 5,051 graduands will receive various degrees and diplomas, comprising 701 students from the faculty of Arts, 459 from the faculty of Education, 59 from the faculty of Environmental Sciences.