New Telegraph

October 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Federal University Lokoja…

Federal University Lokoja Graduates 5,051 Students

The Federal University Lokoja (FUL), has announced that 5,051 students from various courses will be graduating from the institution during the forthcoming 9th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for October 13.

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja Prof Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumi disclosed this yesterday, during the press Perley marking the commencement of a week-long convocation activities held at the Multipurpose Hall, Felele Campus.

“Since our last convocation, the university has continued to make tremendous progress in academics, infrastructure, research, innovation and partnership consistent with our vision of transforming the university into a world-class institution.”

According to him, in the 2024/25 academic session, a total of 5,051 graduands will receive various degrees and diplomas, comprising 701 students from the faculty of Arts, 459 from the faculty of Education, 59 from the faculty of Environmental Sciences.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

APC Kicks As Sacked Zamfara 3,000 Workers Seek God’s Intervention
Read Next

Cape Verde Becomes Second Smallest Team Too Qualify For W’Cup