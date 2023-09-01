Federal, States, Lgs Shared n4.37trn Faac Allocations Jan-June 2023 –Neiti

The three tiers of government – the Federal, States and Local Government Councils – shared a total of N4.37 trillion from the Federation Ac- count as statutory revenue allocations between January and June 2023. This information and data are contained in the latest report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) on the Federation Account revenue allocations for the first half of the year.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnanya Orji, who announced the release of the report at the NEITI House, Abuja yesterday, said total distributable FAAC allocations to the three tiers of government in the first and second quarters of 2023 stood at over N2.32 trillion and N2.04 trillion respectively.

The NEITI quarterly review revealed that inflows into the Federation Ac- count in the second quarter of 2023 declined by 23% and this affected the distributable rev- enue which fell by 12% when compared with the total revenue disbursed in the first quarter. Each tier of government received more than N1 trillion over the six-month period.

A breakdown of the revenue receipts showed that the Fed- eral Government received about N1.78 trillion, or 40.7%, while the state governments received N1.5 trillion, or 34.5%, and the local government councils, N1.08 tril- lion or 24.8% of the total distrib- utable revenue for the period.

NEITI further disclosed that a comparative analysis of the total allocations on a year-on-year basis in the corresponding quarters of 2022 and 2023 showed that the allocations to the next 15 states (N349.3 billion), while the cumulative allocation to the five states was also more than the share of allocation to 19 other states put together.

The bottom 10 states received 17.3% of the revenue shared in the second quarter of 2023. Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe and Taraba states received the lowest allocations of N16.71 billion, N16.84 bil- lion, N16.95 billion, N17.22 billion and N17.45 billion respec- tively.