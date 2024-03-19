Federal, States, LGs Shared N10.143trn In 2023 – NEITI

…Says disclosures will strengthen public accountability

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) report has revealed that Federal, State and Local governments shared the total sum of N10.143 trillion from the Federation Account as statutory revenue allocations in 2023.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji who announced the release of the report in Abuja, noted that the agency embarked on the NEITI FAAC Quarterly Review to enhance public understanding of Federation Account allocations and disbursements as published by the government.

He said: “The ultimate objective of this disclosure is to strengthen knowledge, and awareness and promote public accountability of all institutions in public finance management.”

A breakdown of the revenue receipts showed that the federal government received N3.99 trillion, representing 39.37% of the total allocation. The 36 states got N3.585 trillion representing 35.34% while the 774 local government councils of the Federation shared 2.56 trillion equivalent to 25.28%.

Further analysis of the N10.143 trillion disbursements in 2023 showed an increase of N1.934 trillion or 23.56% when compared to the disbursement of N8.209 trillion shared in the corresponding year 2022.

The Review attributed the increase to improved revenue remittances to the Federation Account due to the removal of the petrol subsidy and the floating of the exchange rate by the new administration.

The report highlighted that while total revenues distributed from the Federation Account recorded an overall increase of 23.56% in 2023, the increase accruing to each tier of government varied, largely due to the type of revenue streams contributing to the inflows into the Federation Account.

The NEITI Quarterly Review of 2023 FAAC allocations disclosed that the federal, states and local governments cumulatively received N1.934 trillion more than the amount shared in 2022.

The first quarter of 2023 increased by N579.71 billion (33.19%) when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter increased 10.32%, the third quarter by 27.49% and the fourth quarter had an increase of 23.42% respectively.

The Federal Government’s share increased by N574.21 billion (16.79%) from the N3.42 trillion it received in 2022 to N3.99 trillion in 2023. The State governments shared N3.59 trillion in 2023 compared to the N2.76 trillion they got in 2022, showing an increase of 29.99%. Similarly, local government councils’ share of federation allocation was N2.57 trillion in 2023 compared to N2.032 trillion in 2023 which amounts to a 26.22% increase.

While total distributed revenue from the Federation Account recorded an overall increase of 23.56% in 2023, the increase accruing to each tier of government varied, largely due to the type of revenue item contributing to the inflows into the Federation Account. In the same period (2023), states and local governments recorded increases in their allocations of 29.99% and 26.22% respectively.

The increase in allocation to the Federal Government however was 16.79%. State-by-state share of the allocations showed that Delta State received the largest share of N402.26 billion (gross). The figure is inclusive of the state’s share of oil and gas derivation revenue.

Delta was followed by Rivers State which received N398.53 billion. Akwa-Ibom State received the third largest allocation of N293.58 billion. Nasarawa State received the least amount of N73.32 billion while Ebonyi and Ekiti states received N73.91 billion and N74.04 billion respectively.

The review observed that the first five states that topped the allocation during the period under review are amongst the major oil-producing states in the country.

On the share of 13% derivation revenue, nine states received the 13% allocated to mineral-producing states from the proceeds from mineral revenue. The derivation revenue remains a significant portion of revenue for states like Delta, Akwa Ibom, Anambra and Rivers states.

Also, the derivation revenues of states such as Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa, which were 161.47%, 141.25% and 127.89% respectively, eclipsed their statutory revenues. Rivers State ‘s derivation revenue was 74.15% during the period. Notably, the other five oil-producing states recorded lesser derivation revenue compared to the four above. For example, Ondo State had 27.71%, Edo had 30.04%, while Abia, Anambra and Imo recorded a derivation revenue of about 20% or less.

The NEITI report noted that solid minerals-producing states did not receive derivation revenues during the last quarter of last year because of the need to allow the revenues to accumulate over a period of time before sharing can occur.

On direct deductions from state, Delta State recorded by far the largest debt deductions in 2023. With a total deduction of N12.97 billion, Delta debt deduction was more than the deductions for Bauchi State, the second largest, in 2023 by 282 million Lagos State recorded the least cumulative debt deductions amounting to N370 million.

The report maintained that the reduced debt burden is attributable more to the increase in the size of Federation Account allocations than a reduction in the size of the debt. The stark similarity in the debt size and sustainability charts indicates that states’ borrowing decisions are being determined by the size of their Federation Account allocations and expected future earnings.

While this pattern indicates good fiscal decisions by the states, it may also cause states to increase their current borrowing as revenues from the Federation Account allocations are beginning to increase.

Other key findings of the report showed that revenue remittances to the Federation Account fluctuated significantly on a monthly basis due to corresponding fluctuations in oil and gas revenue. Oil and gas revenues reflected crude oil prices and Nigeria’s output which in turn is significantly affected by crude oil theft and acts of sabotage.

The Report pointed out that the main sources of revenue inflows to the Federation Account contributors to the Federation Account in 2023 were the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), through earnings from the different revenue stream. This included oil, gas royalties, petroleum profit tax, company income tax, value-added tax, import and excise duties.

The report also revealed that revenue from the solid minerals sector is very negligible, and reflects the underperformance of the sector.

The NEITI Quarterly Review proffered key recommendations for enhanced performance of the Federation Account: Government (the National Assembly and the Executive) should adopt more conservative estimates for crude oil prices and output to enhance budgetary performance, reduce budget deficits and borrowing and strengthen fiscal stabilization.

NEITI renewed its earlier recommendations for the federal government to highly prioritize the ongoing efforts at economic diversification, and investment to improve power generation to encourage small, medium and large businesses to promote local production and reduce import and dependence on oil revenues.

NEITI’s FAAC Quarterly Reviews also underlined the need for States to join hands with the federal government to deal with insecurity in rural communities where agro-based businesses thrive, pay attention to internally generated revenues through innovations and leadership that are citizen-centered.