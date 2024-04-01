Federal Reserve: Investors On Guard For Potential Hiccups In Q2

After a stellar start to the year for stocks, investors are on guard for potential bumps in the second quarter as they gauge whether the Federal Reserve delivers on an expected interest rate cut by June and turn their focus on the health of upcoming earnings. The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab ended the first quarter with a gain of more than 10 per cent, its largest first quarter advance since the nearly 13.1 per cent jump in the first quarter of 2019.

While so-called Magnificent Seven stocks such as chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab provided the bulk of the gains for the quarter, economically-sensitive sectors such as energy and industrials have rallied over the past six weeks. Whether the rally continues through June will likely depend on the Fed, which has not yet signaled that inflation has come down enough, opens new tab to justify a rate cut. Markets began January with 6 to 7 cuts priced in over the course of 2024, but are now anticipating 3 cuts after signs of resiliency in the US economy increased investor confidence in a so-called soft landing.