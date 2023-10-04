Federal Reps To Investigate Alleged Racketeering By Oil Company

The House of Representatives has decided to look into claims that Sterling Oil Exploration Company engaged in unethical behaviour while conducting business in Akwa Ibom.

The resolution came after the Social Social Justice and Civil Rights Awareness Initiative received a petition from Mr. Elozie Umegwa.

Hun. David Umar (PDP-Kaduna) field a petition that claimed, making things, that the corporation had participated I. Contract splitting,, breaking local don’t t laws, and contract racketeering.

“The petition is by Social Justice and Civil Rights Awareness Initiative and it is signed by Mr Elozie Umegwa.

“We want to lay this petition so that it can be investigated by the appropriate committee,” he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu referred the petition to the House Committee on Public Petition for further legislative action.(NAN)