Federal Probe Begins Into Deadly LA Fires

A huge federal probe was underway Tuesday into what caused the deadly Los Angeles wildfires, with millions in the city clamouring for answers.

Social media has exploded with theories about what started blazes that tore through the city of Altadena and the upmarket neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades, killing at least 24 people and leaving whole communities in ruins.

Suggestions include downed power lines, deliberate arson, a stray firework and the reignition of an earlier fire.

But Jose Medina of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), which is leading the inquiry, said it was too early to say anything, reports AFP.

“We know everyone wants answers, and the community deserves answers. ATF will give you those answers, but it will be once we complete a thorough investigation,” he told reporters.

