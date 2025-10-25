Federal Polytechnic Oko Staff Sports Festival Takes Off

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, has officially flagged off the institution’s Staff Sports Festival, organized by the Polytechnic Staff Sports Club. Represented by the Deputy Rector (Administration), Dr. Kenneth Ezekwe, the Rector reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to holistic institutional development, emphasising that the sports club project was part of her broader vision to enhance staff welfare and improve the image of the Polytechnic through infrastructural development.

Dr. Awuzie commended the initiative, noting that the staff sports club was conceived to promote physical well-being and relaxation among staff members. “A healthy staff will be a productive staff and will invariably contribute enormously to the development of the institution,” She said.

She further announced her decision to register as a member of the sports club and encouraged all staff to do likewise, highlighting the range of facilities available for use. She also urged both staff and visitors to patronize the Polytechnic’s guest house, which forms part of the sports complex, describing it as a standard and convenient lodging option.

Speaking earlier, the Manager of the Staff Sports Club, Mr. Atiku Haruna, expressed gratitude to the Rector for her unwavering support and for making the establishment of the club a reality. “I can’t thank the Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, enough for putting up this sports facility to help staff stay fit and productive,” he said. He appealed to all staff to register as members and take advantage of the modern equipment and amenities provided.

After the formal ceremony, Mr. Haruna led members of management and other guests on a tour of the club’s facilities. Staff members, some of whom appeared in sportswear, participated in fitness exercises under the guidance of professional instructors. Others engaged in various recreational activities, including table tennis, snooker, chess, scrabble, spinning, darts, and treadmill sessions.