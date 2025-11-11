Federal Polytechnic Oko Holds Valedictory Mass In Honour Of Late Bursar

The Governing Council, Management, and Staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, held a solemn valedictory mass in honour of the institution’s late Bursar, Mr. Stephen Udu, at St. Augustine’s Chaplaincy, Oko, Anambra State.

The event brought together members of the Polytechnic community, family, friends, and associates of the deceased, all gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of a man described as humble, dedicated, and selfless.

In her tribute, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, led members of the Governing Council, management team, and staff in paying their final respects. She described the late Bursar as “a pillar of strength to the institution, a consummate professional, and a man whose warmth and integrity left lasting impressions on everyone who knew him.”

“Today’s gathering is not just to say goodbye but to celebrate a life that touched many. Mr. Udu’s contributions to the growth and stability of this institution will never be forgotten,” Dr. Awuzie said.

Delivering the homily, the Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Jonas Benson Okoye, reminded the congregation of the inevitability of death, urging all to lead meaningful lives guided by faith, love, and compassion.

“We are visitors on earth; one day, we shall all return to our Creator. The best way to honour the departed is to live with purpose and kindness,” the Bishop said.

The valedictory mass was attended by several dignitaries, including the former Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo; Governing Council members — Mr. Chibuzor Asomugha, Dr. Helen Nnabuenyi, Dr. Egwuchukwu Ifensor, and Prince Johnpaul Udoaku; as well as the Mayor of Orumba North Local Government Area, Barr. Casmir Nwafor, among others.

As the Polytechnic community bid farewell, the atmosphere was filled with both grief and gratitude, grief for the loss of a dedicated administrator, and gratitude for a life that exemplified service, integrity, and humanity.

The late Mr. Stephen Udu was remembered not just as a skilled bursar but as a man whose smile, humility, and compassion left indelible marks on everyone he encountered.