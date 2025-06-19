Federal Polytechnic, Oko Goes Digital

Share

Over 200 academic staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, were on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, trained on the use of Blackboard Learning Management System (BLMS) as part of the institution’s digital transformation agenda.

The training aligns with the 12-point agenda of the Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, which emphasizes staff welfare and the academic reinvention of programmes.

Held at the institution’s ICT Academy and sponsored by TETFund, the training aimed to equip lecturers with the skills required for effective utilization of the Blackboard LMS platform in delivering quality education.

Representing the Rector at the opening session, Deputy Rector (Academic), Dr. Nkiru Akabuike, announced that the Polytechnic would fully transition to digital teaching and learning by the next academic session. She issued a stern warning that any lecturer without an official institutional email address would not be allowed to teach.

Dr. Akabuike also cautioned against the overreliance on artificial intelligence (AI) for setting examination questions. She stressed that all lecturers must personally generate and vet their exam questions, adding that anyone responsible for question leakage would be held accountable.

“The aim of this training is to ensure all staff are digitally compliant and up to speed with current teaching technologies,” she said. “I appreciate our Rector, Dr. Chioma Awuzie, for making this dream a reality. When she assumed office in February this year, she inherited a backlog of unprocessed results due to the analog system previously in place.”

“In her inaugural address, she declared a state of emergency in result management, verification, issuance of statements of result, and processing of transcripts and certificates to ensure seamless graduation and NYSC mobilization. Today, I’m proud to say those backlogs have been cleared.”

She described the Blackboard LMS as a revolutionary tool that allows teaching and learning without physical classroom presence. “This system will significantly enhance academic delivery, and we are ready to embrace it,” she added.

The resource person, Mrs. Blessing Amadi, described Blackboard LMS as a robust e-learning platform used in higher institutions to create, manage, and distribute educational content and courses online. She explained that the platform can be used to create course content, generate multiple-choice and theory questions, assess students, and even grade their performance.

“Blackboard also supports calculation-based courses and subjects that involve drawings and illustrations,” she said.

The institution’s Director of ICT, Dr. Amobi Chiamogu, noted that the training would significantly improve digital teaching and learning in Nigerian tertiary institutions. He linked the rise in e-learning adoption to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, urged lecturers to ensure originality in their content development to preserve the integrity and value of the Blackboard platform and the training programme.

