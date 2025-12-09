Federal Polytechnic, Oko Dismisses Two Key Staff

The Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, has dismissed two senior staff members over alleged violations of the Public Service Rules.

The affected officials are Mr. Ekene Ogburuigbo, a former Principal Technical Officer, and Mr. Anthony Ogochukwu Umeozor, a former Deputy Registrar of the institution.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 9, 2025, the polytechnic announced that the Governing Council approved the dismissal of both staff, effective October 28, 2025.

According to the statement, Mr. Ogburuigbo was dismissed after he was found guilty of conspiracy, sabotage, stealing, and the illegal sale of a polytechnic tractor bucket, its accessories, and ceiling fans.

The institution said these offences were established following a thorough investigation carried out by a duly constituted disciplinary committee in line with extant rules.

The offences, it said, constitute serious misconduct under Rule 100402 of the Public Service Rules, with the prescribed penalty being dismissal as stipulated in Rule 100407.

Similarly, the polytechnic stated that Mr. Umeozor was dismissed for falsification of age—an infraction confirmed after an investigation by a properly constituted disciplinary panel.

The institution noted that falsification of age is also classified as serious misconduct under Chapter 10, Section 4, Rule 100402 of the Public Service Rules, with dismissal being the ultimate sanction under Rule 100407.

The polytechnic warned members of the public against conducting any official business with the dismissed staff on behalf of the institution, adding that anyone who does so does it at their own risk, as the school will not be held responsible.